Schobert made 11 solo tackles in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.

Schobert led the Browns in tackles, and he tacked on one for a loss as well. He still hasn't missed a defensive snap this season, and he comes with a solid IDP floor with at least eight tackles in four of five games. However, the extracurricular stats come around sparingly with just one each of sacks, pass breakups and forced fumbles so far.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories