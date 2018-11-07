Schobert (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Schobert has missed each of the Browns' last three games as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue, but he took a step in the right direction Wednesday by participating in practice in some capacity. Friday's official injury report should provide more clarity regarding his chances of returning to game action Sunday against the Falcons.

More News
Our Latest Stories