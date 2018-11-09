Schobert (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Schobert has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and was a limited participant in practice all week. The third-year pro should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. With Christian Kirksey (hamstring) having been placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Ray-Ray Armstrong would slot into the starting lineup if Schobert is unable to suit up Week 10.

