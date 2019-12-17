Play

Schobert had five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Schobert played every defensive snap for the third straight contest but had one of his less productive outings of the year Sunday. The 26-year-old has 116 tackles (79 solo), two sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles this season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories