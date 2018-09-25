Browns' Joe Schobert: Records interception Thursday
Schobert accumulated seven tackles and an interception during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.
Schobert's second career interception came with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, paving the way to victory. Schobert has played in every snap of the season and is a consistent source of tackles in IDP leagues, especially with Christian Kirksey (shoulder) sidelined.
