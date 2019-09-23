Browns' Joe Schobert: Recovers fumble in loss
Schobert finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams with six tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery.
Schobert continues to pile up tackles in 2019 and now sits at 27 through three weeks of action. While the 25-year-old linebacker does carry noticeable upside in IDP formats, his sack numbers could stand to improve. He has yet to record a quarterback sack this season and has just six total over the past two seasons. Schobert's fumble recovery came a week after forcing a fumble in Cleveland's win over the Jets, so he's certainly making a name for himself in that department.
