Schobert finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams with six tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery.

Schobert continues to pile up tackles in 2019 and now sits at 27 through three weeks of action. While the 25-year-old linebacker does carry noticeable upside in IDP formats, his sack numbers could stand to improve. He has yet to record a quarterback sack this season and has just six total over the past two seasons. Schobert's fumble recovery came a week after forcing a fumble in Cleveland's win over the Jets, so he's certainly making a name for himself in that department.