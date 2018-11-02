Schobert (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Schobert will miss his third straight game since suffering the hamstring injury Week 6 against the Chargers. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and has no official timetable for his return. Christian Kirksey should again serve as the Browns' starting middle linebacker in his absence.