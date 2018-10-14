Browns' Joe Schobert: Ruled out Sunday
Schobert has been ruled out of Sunday's game against San Diego with a hamstring injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Schobert pulled up lame while running and was quickly ruled out of the blowout. James Burgess will likely get extra snaps in place of the 24-year-old.
