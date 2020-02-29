Schobert is unlikely to be re-signed by the Browns and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 2016 fourth-round pick expressed optimism earlier in February about re-signing with Cleveland given the changes within the front office , but it doesn't appear those hopes will come to fruition. Schobert played 61 of 64 games over his four years with the Browns and finished the 2019 campaign with 133 tackles (89 solo), two sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.