Browns' Joe Schobert: Set to hit open market
Schobert is unlikely to be re-signed by the Browns and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 2016 fourth-round pick expressed optimism earlier in February about re-signing with Cleveland given the changes within the front office , but it doesn't appear those hopes will come to fruition. Schobert played 61 of 64 games over his four years with the Browns and finished the 2019 campaign with 133 tackles (89 solo), two sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?
-
XFL DFS Week 4 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 4 XFL DFS contests.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...