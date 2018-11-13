Browns' Joe Schobert: Seven tackles in return
Schobert accumulated seven tackles during Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.
Schobert sat out the past three contests with a hamstring injury, but made his return Sunday against the Falcons. The linebacker out of Wisconsin typically is on the field for every defensive snap, though, to ease him back, the Browns had him out there for just under 70 percent of the snaps. Schobert is as a reliable IDP linebacker as there is, and he should be able to return to 100 percent usage when the Browns return from their bye week in Week 12.
