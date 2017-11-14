Schobert finished with six tackles (five solo) and a sack during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.

After posting three consecutive games of double-digit tackle totals, Schobert fell back to earth against the Lions. The 2nd-year linebacker out of Wisconsin did manage to bring down Matthew Stafford, and now has a team-high 77 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories