Schobert recorded 11 tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Schobert's 11 tackles made for one of his better games of the season, though a majority of them were assisted. He's been a quality player when healthy this season, posting at least seven tackles in each game he's played, save for his injury shortened Week 6. Looking ahead, Schobert and the Browns will take on the Panthers in Week 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories