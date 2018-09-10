Schobert tallied eight tackles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Steelers.

Coming off a team-leading 144 tackle season in 2017, Schobert continued his productive ways Sunday and -- coming as no surprise -- once again paced the Browns in tackles. There's no reason this won't be a trend all season long. Next up for the Wisconsin product is a tough matchup with the Saints' high-octane offense.

