Browns' Joe Schobert: Two more picks in win
Schobert recorded five tackles and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 12.
Coming off what may have been his best game in a Week 11 win over the Steelers, Schobert battled through a groin injury to lead a Cleveland defense that was missing starters Myles Garrett (suspension), Olivier Vernon (knee) and Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) on its defensive line. Schobert, who entered the season with two interceptions over his first three years in the league, has recorded two picks in each of the last two games. He became just the sixth linebacker in NFL history to record at least two interceptions in consecutive games. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2020, though the Browns have been engaged in contract extension talks with the linebacker's agent.
