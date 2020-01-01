Browns' Joe Schobert: Waiting on contract offer
Schobert recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 133 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 16 games.
Schobert, who led the Browns in tackles by a wide margin, was the team's most consistent performer and missed just seven defensive snaps. He can become an unrestricted free agent in March, although a contract extension became a storyline over the second half of the season. He recently told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that no offer has yet been made, and that he prefers to remain in Cleveland. For now, it looks like the Browns will focus on a search for a new head coach and general manager before they address retaining Schobert.
