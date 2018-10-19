Browns' Joe Schobert: Won't play Week 7
Schobert (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game agaisnt the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Schobert sat out practice this week and indicated Wednesday he didn't know a timetable for his return, so this isn't overly surprising. The Browns will have Christian Kirksey slide to middle linebacker in Schobert's absence and start Genard Avery at weakside linebacker, according to their depth chart.
