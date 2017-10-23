Thomas is done for the season with a torn left triceps, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Losing the previously durable Thomas is a major blow to the 0-7 Browns offensive line, with the report hinting that it's not a lock the stellar 11-year pro will return next season. He was replaced at left tackle Sunday against the Titans by Spencer Drango.

