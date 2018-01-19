Thomas (triceps) said Wednesday that he hasn't decided whether he'll play in 2018 or retire from the NFL, but revealed that he expects to receive medical clearance in June or July, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In addition to being the premier left tackle of his generation, Thomas had proven himself as the NFL's most durable player before he ruptured his left triceps tendon Oct. 22 against the Titans. The injury ended Thomas' record-setting streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played to begin a career and required season-ending surgery. Though the 33-year-old is under contract through the 2018 campaign, Thomas' long-term concerns about his health -- in addition to the triceps injury, he's endured chronic knee and back problems the last several years -- and the Browns' likely status as a non-contending club has left him contemplating his future over the past few months. Thomas said he isn't certain when he'll reach a decision, but acknowledged the Browns would like to know his intentions before the new league year begins March 14 so that the team can plan accordingly for the upcoming season and beyond.