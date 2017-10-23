Browns' Joe Thomas: Facing 6-to-9-month recovery timeline
Thomas, who will undergo season-ending surgery this week to repair a torn left triceps, will need 6-to-9 months to recover from the procedure, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
If Thomas' rehab ends up veering to the longer end of that timetable, he could be limited by the time training camp begins next summer. Before Thomas' availability for camp is determined, however, it sounds like the 10-time Pro Bowler will take some time to weigh his future while he remains sidelined due to injury for the first time in his prolific career. Thomas is under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2018 season.
