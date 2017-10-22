Thomas left the field in Sunday's game against the Titans with a left arm injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thomas surpassed 10,000 consecutive snaps in Week 2, but his remarkable streak ended Sunday. If he can't return, Zach Banner will slot in at left tackle.

