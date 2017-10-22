Browns' Joe Thomas: May be out for season
Thomas (triceps) will undergo a MRI on Monday to see if he can return this season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
It is feared that Thomas may have torn his triceps, but no further information will be available until after his MRI. If Thomas is out for the season, an inexperienced Zach Banner will have to step into the left tackle position.
