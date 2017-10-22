Thomas (triceps) will undergo a MRI on Monday to see if he can return this season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

It is feared that Thomas may have torn his triceps, but no further information will be available until after his MRI. If Thomas is out for the season, an inexperienced Zach Banner will have to step into the left tackle position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...