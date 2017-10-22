Thomas (triceps) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans.

This is unfamiliar territory for the iron-man lineman. It's unclear how severe this injury is, but it's clear Thomas is critical to the operations of the Browns' offensive front. Expect to see Zach Banner play the rest of the game at left tackle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...