Browns' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Active for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Tryon-Shoyinka sustained a hip injury during last week's loss to the Browns. He logged consecutive limited practice sessions to start Week 7 prep, finished as a full participant Friday and has received the green light to suit up Sunday. Tryon-Shoyinka has appeared in all six of Cleveland's games this season, recording eight total tackles while primarily contributing on special teams.
