Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 2021 first-round pick from Washington sustained a hip injury in the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Steelers, but after logging consecutive limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to play Sunday. Tryon-Shoyinka has appeared in all six of Cleveland's games this season, recording eight total tackles while primarily contributing on special teams. If he's unable to suit up for the Week 7 matchup, expect Cameron Thomas to operate as one of the Browns' top reserve defensive ends.