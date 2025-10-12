Browns' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Out with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tryon-Shoyinka won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a hip injury.
The 2021 first-round pick sustained a hip injury at some point in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out shortly after heading to the locker room. He logged two tackles and one quarterback hit prior to his departure.
