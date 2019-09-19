Play

Bitonio was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an abdomen injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bitonio managed to play through his abdomen injury during Monday's win over the Jets, and may manage to do the same Week 3 versus the Rams. If Bitonio is able to go he'll likely draw the start at left guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories