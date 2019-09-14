Bitonio (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bitonio was limited in practice all week, so he could be a true game-time decision. If he's unable to play, Justin McCray will likely start at left guard.

