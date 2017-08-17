Browns' Joel Bitonio: Exits team drills Tuesday
Bitonio left team drills Tuesday after falling during a running play, but coach Hue Jackson said he's "fine", Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It seems that Bitonio's injury Tuesday is nothing serious, although since he's making his way back from Lisfranc surgery, the Browns may want to keep a close eye on him going forward. The offensive tackle signed a five-year, $51 million extension in March and is expected to be a crucial part of Cleveland's running attack.
