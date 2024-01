Bitonio is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against Houston due to an ankle injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bitonio logged a DNP/LP/FP practice progression this week, though the designations were due to rest and oblique/knee concerns. Thus, the ankle injury the offensive lineman suffered in the first half Saturday appears to be a new issue. Michael Dunn has entered at left guard in Bitonio's stead.