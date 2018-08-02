The Browns have decided to move Bitonio from left guard to left tackle, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Hue Jackson said he's "going to put the best five players out there" on the offensive line, and while Bitonio has started at left guard in all 47 games in which he has appeared, the Browns are confident he can make smoothly make the transition. Shon Coleman had been practicing at left tackle since training camp began, but was demoted to the second team after struggling, and Greg Robinson (concussion) has been sidelined since the second day of practice. General Manager John Dorsey will continue to look at outside options to fill the left tackle role, but for now, Bitonio will be the guy. Rookie Austin Corbett is projected to take Bitonio's place at left guard.