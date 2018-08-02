Browns' Joel Bitonio: Moves to left tackle
The Browns have decided to move Bitonio from left guard to left tackle, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coach Hue Jackson said he's "going to put the best five players out there" on the offensive line, and while Bitonio has started at left guard in all 47 games in which he has appeared, the Browns are confident he can make smoothly make the transition. Shon Coleman had been practicing at left tackle since training camp began, but was demoted to the second team after struggling, and Greg Robinson (concussion) has been sidelined since the second day of practice. General Manager John Dorsey will continue to look at outside options to fill the left tackle role, but for now, Bitonio will be the guy. Rookie Austin Corbett is projected to take Bitonio's place at left guard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.