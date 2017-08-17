Bitonio left team drills Tuesday after falling during a running play and will miss the remainder of the preseason, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Although Bitonio won't suit up during the team's final three preseason games, coach Hue Jackson fully expects Bitonio to be ready for the season's opening contest against the Steelers on Sep. 10. The offensive tackle -- who is coming back from Lisfranc surgery in October of 2016 -- signed a five-year, $51 million extension in March and is expected to be a crucial part of Cleveland's running attack.