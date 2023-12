Bitonio (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

The All-Pro guard could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from consecutive DNPs to open Cleveland's week of practice to a limited session Friday. If Bitonio misses his second game of the season in Week 16, Michael Dunn will likely get the nod at left guard.