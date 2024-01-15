Bitonio suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bitonio was in a walking boot Monday. The veteran guard briefly left Saturday's playoff loss to Houston but was able to return after getting the ankle taped. In total this season, Bitonio started 15-of-17 games but dealt with several injuries, needing a knee scope before dealing with back, oblique and ankle problems. The 32-year-old plans to continue his playing career in 2024.