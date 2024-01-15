Bitonio suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bitonio was in a walking boot Monday. The veteran guard briefly left Saturday's playoff loss to Houston but was able to return after getting the ankle taped. Bitonio started 15 of 17 games during the regular season but dealt with several injuries, needing a knee scope before dealing with back, oblique and ankle problems. The 32-year-old plans to continue his playing career in 2024.