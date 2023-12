Bitonio (back) is active for Sunday's game against Houston.

After hurting his back and exiting early from last Sunday's game against Chicago, Bitonio began Week 16 prep with a pair of DNPs before advancing to a limited practice Friday. That was enough for him to be deemed able to play Week 16 in an important matchup with the Texans. Bitonio's presence should be a boost to Joe Flacco's pass protection.