Browns' Joel Stave: Signs with Browns
Stave signed with the Browns on Monday.
Stave was most recently waived by the Jets a little over two weeks ago after signing a reserve/future contract with them back in January. Stave is still yet to appear in an NFL regular season, however, and given that the Browns look to be secure at the quarterback position with Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, chances are the former Wisconsin standout ends up on a practice squad yet again.
