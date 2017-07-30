Greco (foot) returned to team drills Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Greco underwent Lisfranc surgery back in December and was subsequently held out of the team's minicamp in June. He's now been given the green light to return to action, but will likely be stuck on the second unit after the Browns revamped their starting offensive line during free agency.

