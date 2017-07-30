Browns' John Greco: Returns from foot injury
Greco (foot) returned to team drills Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Greco underwent Lisfranc surgery back in December and was subsequently held out of the team's minicamp in June. He's now been given the green light to return to action, but will likely be stuck on the second unit after the Browns revamped their starting offensive line during free agency.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...