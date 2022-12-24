Johnson (thigh) is good to go for Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup against the Saints.
Johnson figures to be in line for a full workload assuming he avoids any setbacks. If that were to happen, D'Anthony Bell would presumably replace him at free safety.
