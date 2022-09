Johnson recorded seven tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks during the Browns' season-opening win against the Panthers on Sunday.

Johnson finished as Cleveland's top tackler as he played all but one of the team's defensive snaps against Carolina. The starting free safety also played 25 percent of the team's snaps on special teams (eight). This heavy usage should give Johnson a good chance to lead the Browns in tackles during the 2022 campaign.