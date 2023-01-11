Johnson recorded five tackles in a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.
Johnson ended his second season with the Browns with one interception and 101 tackles, second most behind fellow safety Grant Delpit (105). The Browns' defense was the subject of discussion following losses, some of which featured breakdowns on the back end. As a result of those issues, the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Johnson, who has one year left on his deal, is expected to return next season but much depends on the new DC.