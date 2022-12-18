Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Johnson sustained a thigh contusion during Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson was presumably limited to a season-low 75 percent of his team's defensive snaps due to this issue Saturday. Nevertheless, the sixth-year safety still collected his second-most tackles in a game this season with nine, and he now ranks second on the Browns in tackles (81) behind fellow safety Grant Delpit (88) this season. Johnson's participation level in practice Tuesday should provide more clarity on his status heading into next Saturday's game against New Orleans.