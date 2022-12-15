Johnson (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Johnson started his week limited before downgrading to a DNP on Wednesday. However, it appears the day off did Johnson well and he should be good to go Saturday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Browns' John Johnson: Downgraded to non-participant•
-
Browns' John Johnson: Continues steady production•
-
Browns' John Johnson: Logs double-digit stops in loss•
-
Browns' John Johnson: Leading tackler Sunday•
-
Browns' John Johnson: Tackling numbers fall to earth•
-
Browns' John Johnson: Will play Sunday•