Johnson (thigh) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Johnson picked up a thigh contusion during the Browns' win over Baltimore last Saturday. He was then limited in practice Tuesday before he took a step back with a DNP during Wednesday's sessions. Johnson has logged 81 tackles, four passes defended, an interception a pair of fumbles forced and recovered while appearing in every game for Cleveland this season. In his possible absence, expect D'Anthony Bell and/or Ronnie Harrison to see increased playing time versus New Orleans.