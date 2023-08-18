Kelly rushed eight times for 20 yards and brought in one of two targets for three yards in the Browns' 18-18 preseason tie with the Eagles on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Kelly was stymied on the ground as his final line indicates, and his fumble at the Eagles' three-yard line that short-circuited the Browns' opening drive was naturally a critical mistake. The 2018 sixth-round pick of the Rams has now had poor outings in back-to-back preseason contests, and Demetric Felton appears to be clearly ahead of him in the battle for the No. 3 running back role heading into Cleveland's preseason finale against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 26.