Kelly had 14 carries for 66 yards and six-yard touchdown run in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Kelly's received a lot of work through the first two preseason games, as the Browns opted to hold out Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Most of the ground game has been handled by Kelly and rookie Jerome Ford, with Kelly toting the ball a team-high 24 times. His 86 yards are second to Ford's 88. There are too many backs in the room right now, so Kelly is not expected to be on the final roster. Ideally, the Browns will be able to stash the 25-year-old back on the practice squad for emergency use.