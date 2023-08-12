Kelly carried the ball six times for six yards and caught his only target for three yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

After a good showing in the Hall of Fame Game last week, Kelly crashed back down to earth in this one. Not only was he thoroughly outproduced on the ground by Demetric Felton, Kelly flopped in his biggest moment -- he got a fourth-down carry from the one-yard line on Cleveland's first drive, but rather than punching the ball into the end zone, he got tackled for a four-yard loss by Montez Sweat. If Cleveland only goes with three backs on its Week 1 roster, Kelly is by no means assured of a spot.