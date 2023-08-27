Kelly carried the ball six times for 20 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs. He added three receptions for 33 yards.

The Browns ran a pass-heavy gameplan in an effort to get Deshaun Watson reps, but Kelly was ultimately the third back to take the field. His first three carries came inside the red zone, when he spelled Demetric Felton. It's possible that Kelly will see the field early on in the regular season if Jerome Ford (hamstring) isn't ready to return, though Felton's skillset is a better complement to Nick Chubb, which could give him the upper hand.