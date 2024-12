The Browns signed Kelly to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Kelly was cut from the Chargers' practice squad Dec. 23 without playing on the Bolts' active roster. He spent time on the Ravens' practice squad earlier in the season and played 11 special teams snaps across two games. Kelly could serve as the Browns' No. 3 running back behind D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong during Cleveland's regular-season finale against Baltimore on Saturday if Jerome Ford (ankle) is not cleared to play.