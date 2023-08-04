Kelly had 10 carries for 42 yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason victory over the Jets.

The top two in Cleveland's running back room did not play in the Hall of Fame Game, leaving Kelly and Demetric Felton to gobble up most of the work in the backfield. Each back figured as a runner and receiver and scored a touchdown. With Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford locked as the top two backs, there should be room for a third back on the active roster, and these two are the leading candidates.