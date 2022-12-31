site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' John Kelly: Up on active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kelly was elevated from the Browns' practice squad Saturday.
Kelly could be the sixth running back active for the Browns on Sunday, so it's likely he would simply be used on special teams. The 2018 draftee has yet to play a game with Cleveland this season.
